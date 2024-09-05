Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs262,100 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,714

Thu, 05 Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,000 and was traded at Rs262,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs260,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,714 and was sold at Rs224,708 against Rs222,994 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs205,983 from Rs204,411, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and were sold at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,503 against $2481, the Association reported.