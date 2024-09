US economy is slowing, but still has momentum, former official says

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The US economy is slowing but it still has some momentum, former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin said on Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve is doing about the right thing, Rubin told the Bund Summit in Shanghai, adding that former President Donald Trump poses multiple risks to the economy.