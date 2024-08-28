Overseas Pakistanis' issues to be addressed on priority: Qamar Raza

Key figures from the overseas community were invited to the event

LONDON (Special Correspondent) – The UK Pakistan Business Council hosted a dinner in honour of the newly elected chairman of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, Syed Qamar Raza.

Key figures from the overseas community were invited to the event whose purpose was to assure full cooperation to Qamar Raza Syed to play an important role in addressing the issues faced by the overseas Pakistani community.

On the occasion, President of the UK Pakistan Business Council, Atta Haq, stated that overseas Pakistanis, especially those from the business community, hold a deep love and connection with their homeland.

However, he added it is regrettable that the Pakistani government has completely failed to address the important issues faced by the overseas community. He expressed hope that under the leadership of Qamar Raza Syed, the issues of the overseas community would be resolved on a priority basis.

Several other leaders, including Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Raja Mazhar Hayat, Barrister Chaudhry Ansar Mahmood, Muzaffar Ahmed, Mian Saleem, Fareed Qureshi, Naseem Siddiqui, Ehsan Haq, Kamran Khan, Suleiman Khan, Syed Sibtain Bukhari, Iftikhar Chaudhry, Tahir Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, and Adnan Kashif also shared their thoughts.

They congratulated Qamar Raza Syed on being elected as the Chairman of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation and expressed their hope that under his leadership, the overseas community would be unified, and important issues, including family matters concerning overseas relatives, would be resolved as a priority.

In his speech, Qamar Raza Syed expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Atta Haq, President of the UK Pakistan Business Council, for organizing the event. He acknowledged the significant role that the UK Pakistan Business Council plays in serving Pakistan's interests abroad.

Syed also hoped that the support he had received from the overseas community in the past would continue, and that he had done everything possible to serve the overseas community and to ensure investment in Pakistan.

He further mentioned that in the past, they had supported the Pakistani government and institutions on various issues, and that he would once again fulfill this responsibility by resolving the overseas community's issues on a priority basis.

He acknowledged that the issues are numerous and the government should resolve them on a priority basis while emphasizing that the Overseas Pakistani Foundation would work to ensure that these issues are resolved as quickly as possible.

He also announced plans to establish an advisory council to listen to the concerns of the overseas community, ensuring strong communication with Pakistanis living around the world.

This council would work to make sure that the voices of overseas Pakistanis reach the relevant authorities and that all resources are utilized to address their issues.