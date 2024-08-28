French prosecutors set to charge or release Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as his custody order expires

Durov was detained Saturday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are expected to charge or release the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, after his police custody order expires on Wednesday.

Durov was detained Saturday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. They include allegations that his platform is being used for selling child sexual abuse material and drug trafficking, fraud, abetting organized crime transactions and Telegram’s refusal to share information or documents with investigators when required by law.

Under French law, Durov can be held in custody for questioning for up to 96 hours after the arrest. Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Durov’s police custody order was extended on Monday evening for up to 48 hours. After that, authorities must release or charge him, the prosecutor’s office said in an earlier statement.

His arrest in France has caused outrage in Russia, with some government officials calling it politically motivated and proof of the West’s double standard on freedom of speech. The outcry has raised eyebrows among Kremlin critics because in 2018, Russian authorities themselves tried to block Telegram but failed, withdrawing the ban in 2020.

