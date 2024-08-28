Traders to observe nationwide strike today against sales tax

Trade bodies decided to go ahead with their planned strike following a meeting with FBR chairman

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The business community is observing a shutter-down strike across the country against the sales tax and “Tajir Dost Scheme” on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday.

Trade bodies decided to go ahead with their planned strike following a failed meeting with FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood on Tuesday. The PML-N led government implemented the Tajir Dost Scheme in April and issued a notification about revised tax rates which took effect in August.

The opposition parties, the JUI-F and the Awami National Party, and the FPCCI (Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry) have declared their support for the traders’ demands of abolition of Tajir Dost Scheme and withdrawal of withholding tax.

LAHORE TRADERS DIVIDED

The business community of Lahore has been divided on the issue of strike. Traders of Landa Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Anarkali, Badami Bagh Auto Market, Ferozepur Road and other markets have been observing shutter-down strike.

On the other hand, Anjuman Tajran (Naeem Mir Group), Hall Road, Shahdara and the Punjab Retailers Poultry Association have announced to keep markets open.

Meanwhile, traders bodies throughout the Punjab have decided to join the strike.

SINDH

The traders in Sindh are also observing shutter-down strike. The president of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Sindh announced that businesses will remain closed today.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan also supported the JI strike call and said the city will remain closed against the government schemes.

He said the strike could continue indefinitely if their demands were not met.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, in the meantime, stressed all its members to fully support the countrywide strike by closing their businesses to force the government to withdraw the Tajir Dost Scheme and reduce high electricity bills and other taxes.

The SITE Association of Industry, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and the Central Association of Tajran Pakistan also extended support to the traders’ strike. Their leaders urged the government to promptly address the demands of the business community.