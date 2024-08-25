Industrialist Anil Ambani considers response to ban from Indian markets watchdog

Sun, 25 Aug 2024

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Industrialist Anil Ambani is reviewing the Indian markets regulator’s order banning him and 24 others from the securities market for five years on charges of diversion of funds, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

Ambani, one of India's best best-knownstrialists, will take appropriate next steps as legally advised, the spokesperson added.