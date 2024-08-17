Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increases bread prices by Rs 5

In-focus

Business

New bread price, weighing 125g, will be Rs 20

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government increased bread prices by Rs 5 in the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification, the new bread price, weighing 125g, will be Rs 20 instead of Rs 15.

The increase was made on the advice of the price review committee, sources said.

More to read: Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

The Punjab government, on the other hand, didn't change the bread prices. In Punjab, the bread price is Rs 14 and flour is available at cheaper prices.

 

 


 

