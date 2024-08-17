PM forms committee to review British economist's plan

British economist Stephen Durkin shares economic plan for Pakistan

Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 12:03:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has formed a seven-member committee to review an economic plan suggested by a British economist.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed the committee to be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, ministers for economic affairs, information, minister of state for revenue and energy and the National Coordinator of the SIFC are on board as members of the committee.

The notification reads that the committee will review the economic plan submitted by British economist Stephen Durkin, and will furnish its report.

The committee has been given the greenlight to appoint more members.

Mr Stephen Durkin will also be available for feedback.



