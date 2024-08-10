Senior officers ignored in appointment of new FBR chairman

Unlike other departments, the seniority procedure not followed in FBR

Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 13:11:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Various senior officers of the Federal Bureau of Revenue were ignored while appointing the new FBR chairman, it was reported on Saturday.

Sources say at present, almost 30 officers -24 in field while six in headquarters - are senior than the newly appointed chairman.

It also emerged that the member customs operations had gone to vacations while senior officers were displeased over the move.

It was reported that unlike other departments, the seniority mechanism was not followed rigidly in the FBR.

The FBR would have to collect Rs12, 300 billion in the 11 months and new board would be constituted for this very purpose. In case the revenue aim is unmet for two months, the overall target would be affected.

It was also mentioned that the new chairman would be facing a myriad of challenges including track and system, digitization, problems while meeting the FBR target and broadening the tax net.

