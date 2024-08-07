Rashid Mahmood Langrial appointed FBR chairman

Establishment Division has issued a notification after approval from PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Wednesday appointed Federal Secretary for Power Rashid Mahmood Langrial as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification after the a summary was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Langrial, who is a Harvard University graduate, has experience in key administrative matters including public administration, international development, mobilising group resources, and development policies and strategies.

Langrial previously served as the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He has replaced outgoing FBR chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana, who had sought early retirement from the office.

Last month, Tiwana had submitted two weeks' notice for leaving his charge.

The FBR chairman had also written a letter to the PM office, informing the premier about his decision to resign. Tiwana was due to retire in February 2025, however, he has sought early retirement.