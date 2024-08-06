Gold rates dip by Rs500 per tola to Rs256,000

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs428 to Rs219,479

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs256,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs256,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs428 to Rs219,479 from Rs219,907 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.201,189 from Rs. 201,582, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,410 from $ 2,427, the Association reported.

