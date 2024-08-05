Gold rates dip by Rs300 per tola to Rs256,500

Business Business Gold rates dip by Rs300 per tola to Rs256,500

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 16:32:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs256,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs256,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs258 to Rs219,907 from Rs220,165 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs201,582 from Rs201,817, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,427 from $ 2,443, the Association reported.