Hewlett Packard set for unconditional EU nod for $14 billion Juniper deal, sources say

Business Business Hewlett Packard set for unconditional EU nod for $14 billion Juniper deal, sources say

Hewlett Packard set for unconditional EU nod for $14 billion Juniper deal, sources say

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 19:04:57 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise opens new tab is expected to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $14 billion acquisition of networking gear maker Juniper Networks (JNPR.N), opens new tab, people familiar with the matter said.

HPE announced the deal in January, underscoring the rush by companies to upgrade and develop new products amid a sharp rise in artificial intelligence-driven services.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Aug. 1, declined to comment. HPE and Juniper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.