Locally extracted gas more expensive than imported LNG, says Musadik Malik

Pakistan’s own gas costs $10 while imported LNG’s cost is $9

Thu, 18 Jul 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik stated on Thursday that cost of local gas was more than that of imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Speaking about the new policy of the Petroleum Ministry, the minister said that price of the LNG is way too expensive everywhere in the world, adding that Pakistan’s own gas costs $10 while imported LNG’s cost is $9.

“We will have to look into the root of the problem as we solve it. The government is reviewing old policies and mulling to carve out new policies. The circular debt is also a huge problem in this regard,” he added.

Highlighting an uptick in the demand of LNG, the minister said that Qatar was now supplying 33% more gas to meet demands of the consumers.

