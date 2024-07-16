300pc increase in subsidy on food items at utility stores proposed

These items include flour, rice, and pulses

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) The federal government has prepared a major relief plan for citizens with additional subsidies on food items at utility stores across the country.

The government has proposed to increase subsidy on food items – including flour, rice, and pulses – by 300 per cent.

The subsidy on flour and rice is likely to be increased from Rs25 to Rs100 per kilogram, while the subsidy on pulses is likely to be increased from Rs70 to Rs100 per kilogram.

Similarly, the government is also planning to increase the subsidy on sugar from Rs25 to Rs 100 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the government also proposed to maintain the existing model of subsidy on flour under the Prime Minister’s relief package.

The summary of the new relief plan has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval.

The plan will be implemented after approval from the ECC and the federal cabinet.

The new relief package is expected to be launched on August 1.