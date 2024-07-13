Enough tax collection means no more IMF programmes: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Staff-level agreement has been reached with IMF, says PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if they collect taxes there is no need to go to the IMF.

Addressing a meeting at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that they have to stabilise the country's economy, and consider the IMF programme as the last programme. He asserted that through collective efforts they would make Pakistan greater and more respectable.

He said that a staff-level agreement has been reached with the IMF, and the executive board of the IMF will approve the agreement. He said that they have to get rid of the IMF.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the flaws in the tax system will have to be cleared, and whatever support is required to increase the tax net to the FBR will be done on a priority basis., the process of digitization has started in the FBR..

The Prime Minister further said that if Pakistan collects billions and trillions from its resources in the form of taxes, they will not need to go to the IMF for a few billions.