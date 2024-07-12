Gold extends gains in Pakistan as per tola price up by Rs2,200

Business Business Gold extends gains in Pakistan as per tola price up by Rs2,200

The price of 10-gram gold surged to Rs213,477

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 16:48:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs249,000 on Friday against its previous closing of Rs246,800.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs213,477 from Rs211,591 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs195,687 from Rs 193,959, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased to $2,404 from $2,382, the association said.