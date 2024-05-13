KSE-100 reaches a new high amid rate cut hopes

Expected progress on new IMF programme also boosting the morale

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The anticipated interest rate cuts and the progress made on a new IMF programme propelled the benchmark KSE-100 Index over 74,000 mark, as the Pakistan Stock Exchange made another history during intraday trading on Monday.

By 1:14pm PST, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 74,042.20 after gaining 956.70 points, or 1.31 per cent amid buying witnessed in oil and gas as well as cement, automobile and other index-heavy sectors.

Another factor boosting the market is the expected foreign investment amid the repeated commitment shown by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to go ahead with the privatisation of lossmaking state-owned enterprises.

With the inflation down for the fourth consecutive month after the consumer price index (CPI) touched the lowest level of 17.6 per cent since May 2022, the market is confident that the central bank will go for rate cuts on June 10 – the day when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold its next meeting.

