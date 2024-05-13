Talks start today to secure another IMF programme

Pakistan is hoping to get up to $8bn under Extended Fund Facility

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) – As Islamabad eyes a bigger and longer bailout package to stabilise and revive its economy, talks are scheduled to start between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund today (Monday) on not only Extended Fund Facility (EFF) but also climate financing.

The Washington-based world’s top financial institution is represented by a team led by Nathan Porter – the IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan – a process that is expected to take two weeks.

By the time the dialogue is over, the federal government will table next fiscal year budget for 2024-25 early next month, as the IMF team is also going to discuss the nature and details of the document with the Pakistani authorities.

However, the final approval of the IMF programme, in case of successful talks, is expected later in late June or early July.

Sources say Pakistan has completed its homework on EFF and drafted a working paper, as the government is hoping an IMF programme worth $6 billion to $8 billion for a period of three to four years.

In this connection, IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said the IMF team would meet with authorities to discuss the next phase of engagement, with an aim to lay the foundation for better governance and stronger, more inclusive, and resilient economic growth that will benefit all Pakistanis.

With the IMF setting tough conditions and Pakistan desperate to secure a new deal, the government has already started working on austerity measures and boosting revenue collection to meet the criteria determined by the international financial institution.

Last week, the government said work was in progress for retirement and pension reforms which would be applicable to all the institutions – a move that is expressing Islamabad’s desire to reduce government spending for controlling budget deficit.

Meanwhile, it is mulling over ending tax exemptions in the upcoming budget. Sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) say it is proposed that 1 per cent withholding on commercial importers –a move that is expected to generate Rs25 billion a year.

Furthermore, the sales tax exemption in the case of tractors [including the imported ones] and pesticides is also to be ended, which will help the government collect an additional Rs30bn annually.

However, the proposals are to affect the agriculture sector directly and increase the farming input costs, thus further slashing the profit margins of farmers, more than 80pc of whom have small or medium-size landholdings.

Meanwhile, the government is also going for subsidy cuts for power and gas consumers which will sustain the cost of living crisis felt by an overwhelming majority in Pakistan, despite a persistent decline in inflation as reflected by the consumer price index (CPI), which slipped to 17pc in April – a trend witnessed during the past four years.

At the same time, the coalition government has expedited the privatisation process for the lossmaking state-owned enterprises, with the PIA topping the list, as Islamabad hopes to dispose of the national flag carrier before June-end.