Big drop in Pakistan fuel prices expected -- over Rs12 for petrol and Rs8 for diesel

It is result of declining rates in global market

Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 10:14:44 PKT

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The inflation-hit people in Pakistan may have some good news as a big drop in petroleum product prices is expected this week under the fortnightly review after the government slashed the rates with effect from May 1 as well.

Previously, the government had slashed the petrol prices by Rs5.45 and of diesel by Rs8.42 per litre respectively.

It is declining oil prices in international market which are helping the government to lower the POL prices amid a persistent dip in inflation as reflected by the consumer price index (CPI) for the past four months.

The move is expected given the fact that petrol prices in global market have seen a $7.26 per barrel cut, meaning that the fuel rate in the domestic market may dip by Rs12.84 per litre.

At the same, the diesel prices are expected to reduce by Rs8.30 per litre after a decline of $4.68 a barrel.

The current petrol and diesel prices in global market are $98.99 and $99.37 per barrel respectively.

For April, the official statistics showed the CPI had dropped to 17.6 per cent – the lowest since May 2022 – a development that bodes for the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is interesting note that the oil prices had declined over well over 100 per cent globally during the last government of former premier Nawaz Sharif, which helped the PML-N lower the inflation after years of record inflation.

And the PML-N is set to benefit from the trend yet again – although the scale will not be the same – mainly due to a weaker rupee when compared to the exchange witnessed during 2013-17, which makes the imports expensive.

The reduction in fuel prices as well as annual inflation will certainly benefit the PML-N which is set to accept tough IMF conditions during the talks starting today for a bigger and longer bailout programme.

Simultaneously, the Punjab government under PML-N Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been able to ensure effective price control which lowered the food prices, including that of wheat flour. It also lowered the roti prices in the provinces.