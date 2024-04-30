Uber halts app's operation in Pakistan, service to continue through Careem

Uber restricted its app operations only to Lahore in 2022

(Web Desk) - Uber, a well-known ride-hailing platform, announced Tuesday that it had decided to halt the operation of its application in Pakistan.

However it added that, Careem, its subsidiary brand, would continue its working in the country.

The company’s spokesperson said, “We've made the decision to cease operating the Uber app in Pakistan. Our subsidiary brand Careem will continue to operate, with the Careem app offering ride-hailing services across Pakistan," Uber's spokesperson said in a statement.

The deal between Uber and Careem happened in 2019 when the former acquired the latter for a whopping $3.1 billion.

In 2022, Uber had restricted its operations only to Lahore and ceased its working in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The users of Uber received an email today which mentioned, “difficult decision to no longer offer the Uber app services in Lahore as of April 30”.

“If you currently hold Uber Cash balance in your Uber Wallet, we will be communicating with you in due course on the process for reclaiming your Uber Cash balance,” the statement added.