Govt likely to slash POL prices

Govt likely to drop petrol price by Rs5, diesel by Rs8 per litre

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 17:20:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government is expected to announce a reduction in petroleum product prices today.

Sources suggested that petrol price could potentially decrease by Rs5 per litre, while diesel price may drop by Rs8 per litre. The new prices would be effective from May 1.

The Ministry of Finance sources indicate that Ogra will forward the oil price estimations to the Ministry of Petroleum today, with the final decision to be made in consultation with the Prime Minister.

Notably, global crude oil prices have been fluctuating over the past 15 days, with today's Brent oil market price at $88.50 per barrel.

This price adjustment follows a recent increase on April 16, where petrol price increased by Rs 4.53 per litre and high-speed diesel rose by Rs 8.14 per litre.