Petroleum prices likely to go down from May 1

The possible reduction will be in line with changes in international prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Reduction in the petroleum prices in the international market is likely to bring down the rates of petroleum products in the local market as well.

According to sources, the price of petrol will be reduced by Rs5, diesel Rs4.48 and kerosene Rs8.27.

Sources said the reduction in the prices would be implemented from May 1.

The international market has seen a drop of $1.86 in petrol price, settling the per barrel price at $107.16 while diesel price has been reduced to $104.76 per barrel after the reduction of $4.30.