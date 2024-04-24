Stocks set a new record as energy-related companies remain attractive

KSE-100 overcomes 72,000 hurdle by gaining over 1pc

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The benchmark KSE-100 Index set a new milestone by crossing the 72,000 for the first time in its history on Wednesday as the market remained bullish amid the rising expectations of foreign investment and progress on economic reforms, including privatisation of lossmaking state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

By 10:24am PST, the KSE-100 Index had surged by 1.37 per cent, or 976.49 points, to 72,335.89 as the Pakistan Stock Exchange continued seeing a buying spree in companies ranging from those related to energy and cement to commercial banks and food and personnel care.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had expressed his confidence that the country’s foreign reserves would touch $10 billion in June and a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was expected by late June or early July.

At the same time, he had remarked that there could not be a ‘Plan B’ when a country entered into an IMF programme – meaning that Islamabad won’t backtrack on issues like broader economic reforms and privatisation.

On Wednesday, K-Electric so far remained the volume leader with a trading volume of 17 million shares followed by PIBTL over 11 million as institutional buying was giving a boost the market.

It’s a developing story. Details to follow

