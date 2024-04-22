Pakistan Stock Exchange moves even higher as privatisation dream is coming true

Thrashes the 71,000 ceiling a day after by-election results indicated political stability

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw its benchmark KSE-100 Index moving up by over 1 per cent on Monday a day after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb promised to go ahead with the privatisation and complete the PIA transaction during the current fiscal year.

It also followed the by-election results which produced favourable results for the ruling alliance, thus giving a message that the chances of political stability and a stable government staying in power are growing.

The intraday day trading so far has also seen a buying spree in the case of national flag carrier whose share price also edged up by 7.52 per cent.

However, the usual suspects – the oil and gas exploration and marketing companies as part of the broader energy-related businesses – as well as the commercial banks, cement and automobile assemblers continued propelling the market.

By 11:19am, the KSE-100 Index had thrashed the 71,000 ceiling and touched 71,623.29 after a gain of 713.39 points, or 1.01pc.

The surge coincides with the hopes of progress to be made in the talks to be held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in connection with the larger loan package under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the request to grant additional financing under climate financing.

It means the investors are setting aside, at least for the time being, the uncertainty over the interest rate cuts as the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on April 29.

Although the businessmen have been clamouring for slashing interest rates to revive the economy, there is very little hope the central bank going for the move next week despite the continuous decrease in inflation amid the fuel price hikes and the imminent increase in gas tariffs which will naturally sustain inflationary pressure.

Moreover, the chances of Federal Reserve starting the rate cut cycle have diminished to a level where it is expected the process won’t start until September amid the rising US inflation.

However, Aurangzeb last week in Washington had downplayed the effects of higher US interest rates on Pakistan.

It’s a developing story. Details to follow

