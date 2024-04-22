Maryam approves solar energy pilot project for low-income groups

Maryam approves solar energy pilot project for low-income groups

Venture under Roshan Punjab will initially benefit 50,000 households

Punjab chief minister promises to expand the programme in the coming months

Solar panels and related equipment have seen massive decrease in prices around the globe thanks to cheaper Chinese exports

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved in principle a project to provide solar energy to the families from low income groups and directed the authorities concerned to start work on the venture immediately.

Calling it “Bill Bijli sey Nijat, Roshni k Saath” – which can roughly be translated into “getting rid of electricity bill through or with light” – the initiative launched under the “Roshan Punjab Programme” will targeted the protected domestic consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month.

The chief minister, who chaired special meeting where she was briefed on different technical aspects, ordered to launch the pilot project – which envisages provision of solar power to 50,000 eligible families – and ascertain its utility by installing the one KV (kilowatt) system in their houses.

It will comprise two solar panels, battery, inverter and wiring, which is enough to run fans, lights and a small water pump.

Meanwhile, the lithium ion battery will provide backup for 16 hours, meaning a household can rely on solar power for this period even when the installed system isn’t producing electricity.

However, the provision of solar system to 50,000 household is just a pilot project as the number of beneficiaries will swell after its successful completion – a promise expressed by Maryam during the meeting.

Roshan Punjab Programme aims at helping the poor to shun their reliance on expensive electricity provided through the national grid, said the chief minister.

IT’S TIME TO GO SOLAR

Off-grid renewable electricity systems are getting popular around the world during the recent years as higher fossil fuel prices, inflation and currency devaluation has made power expensive.

At the same time, it helps dealing with the climate change threat by consuming less fossil fuel for electricity generation – a process helped by massive reduction in solar panel prices as well as the related components of the system.

In fact, the cheaper Chinese exports have worsened the US-China trade war as the United States and Europe are blaming Beijing of state subsidies and protection to the local companies and dumping the cheaper products across the globe due to alleged Chinese excess production capacity, which is destroying the businesses of their producers.

However, China has repeatedly rejected the charge, saying the West, especially the US, is resorting to protectionism and negating the very basic tenants of free trade by resorting to imposing tariffs and other restrictions.



