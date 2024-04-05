Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls first session of Cabinet Committee on Privatization on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has convened the inaugural session of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Saturday.

The meeting, slated to address pivotal points on the privatization agenda, is expected to delve into critical aspects of policy formation.

With a focus on expediting the privatization program, sources familiar with the matter have disclosed a two-points agenda for the meeting.

The primary highlight will be the presentation of a comprehensive summary outlining the trajectory of the privatization policy.

Sources indicate that the committee's agenda encompasses a thorough review of the current status of the privatization program.

This scrutiny underscores the government's commitment to ensuring swift progress, aligning with assurances made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The active list of privatization comprises 25 state enterprises, spanning various sectors. Among these, the aviation sector features prominently with the inclusion of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The financial and real estate sectors with four enterprises each earmarked for the program. Meanwhile, the industrial sector presents two entities, while the energy sector boasts a substantial presence with 14 departments listed for privatization.

Included in this ambit are notable entities such as the State Life Insurance Corporation, as well as power plants including Baloki, Havli Bahadur, Gadu, and Nindi.

Reports suggest that the privatization list extends to encompass 10 companies in the electricity distribution sector, alongside entities like the House Building Finance Corporation, First Women Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company, and Sindh Engineering Limited.