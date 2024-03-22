Sehar Timings Mar 23 - Ramazan 12
Lahore
LHR
04:40 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:15 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:43 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:49 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:11 AM
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports

Business

Says information technology had a prominent role in the economy

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday sought a comprehensive strategy for increase in information technology exports of the country on priority basis.

He was chairing a meeting on progress of the information technology sector. Prominent information technology experts attended the meeting and gave their proposals.

The PM said information technology had a prominent role in the economy.

The capacity of the information technology sector to boost the country’s economy would be utilized, he added. He said every sector of the economy would be modernized with the use of technology.

Youth would be provided facilities of international level to equip them with knowledge and skills of the present age in the sector of information technology, he added.

The services of the information technology experts would be hired for advancement of the IT sector, he remarked.

The meeting was informed that a strategy was being prepared for reforms in the information technology sector and digitisation.

The strategy included increasing access of people to the internet, improvement of digital infrastructure, e-governance, training of youth in digital skills and increase of business opportunities in the IT sector.

Federal Ministers including Muhammad Jehanzeb, Ahad Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mashhood, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and high level officials attended the meeting. 

