Do more: IMF asks govt to impose 18pc GST on petroleum products

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 14:23:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded imposition of sales tax on petroleum products.

According to sources, the IMF has demanded the federal government to remove the sales tax exemption on all items, including the petroleum products.

The IMF said the government should levy sales tax over and above Rs60 Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to increase tax revenue.