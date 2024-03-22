Process for PIA privatisation officially begins
Business
Process for PIA privatisation officially begins
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – With the issuance of a gazette notification by the government, the process of privatising the national-flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has been formally set into motion.
Sources at the Prime Minister's Office indicate that the gazette notification will facilitate the transition of PIA into a government holding company.
Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Moeed Malik has indicated that the privatisation process for PIA is expected to be completed by June of this year.