Finance ministry denies delay in fund release for salaries, projects

'Pakistan remains on track to meet all commitments of the IMF programme'

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Finance Ministry on Saturday categorically refuted as baseless the news item aired by a private news channel regarding supposed delay in releasing funds for development projects and salaries.

In a rebuttal statement, spokesperson of the ministry said, a particular news item on a private news channel regarding any delay in release of funds for development projects and salaries of federal government employees was totally baseless and false.

“It would have been appropriate for the news channel to contact Finance Division’s spokesperson before airing such news, but unfortunately this was not done so,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan remains on track to meet all commitments of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, evident from the smooth and successful completion of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) of the first review, the statement added.

The statement also elaborated the details of important fiscal highlights relating to funds availability, adding the finance division has already released quarter 2 funds both for current (salary pension and non-ERE) and development expenditure. Further, the Planning, Development and Special Initiative (PD & SI) Division has accordingly authorized funds for development expenditure to line ministries.

No change has been made by Finance Division or Planning Division in the release strategy as wrongly reported by the particular channel.

Moreover, the statement added, the finance division has released all Quarter 2 funds for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and transfer to beneficiaries is already well underway.

Similarly, all funds committed to subsidize power sector, in line with Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) requirements, have been made available by the division. Further, as per tradition, release of salary to Christian community before Christmas has been ensured by Finance Division. The statement added that the revenue collection by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and NTR collection by other ministries is fully on track.

“These facts clearly establish that the said news item was aired without any evidence and without taking the view point of the government,” it added.