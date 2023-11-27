The masses anticipate further cut in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As global crude oil prices experience a downturn, with Russian oil below the European Union’s $60 per barrel limit, optimism surges in Pakistan about significant cut in the rates.

The masses are expecting a substantial reduction in the petroleum products prices from Dec 1.

International markers, including British Brent and American West Texas intermediate, mirror the decline, providing a glimmer of relief for consumers.

The nation eagerly awaits the potential economic reprieve, eying the fuel price shift as a promising development amidst the evolving dynamics of the global oil market.