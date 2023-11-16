Govt reduces petrol price by Rs 2.04, HSD by Rs 6.47

The new prices of petrol and HSD would be Rs 281.34 and Rs 296.71 per litre, respectively.

Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 00:50:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government has reduced petrol price by Rs 2.04 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 6.47 per litre on Wednesday for the next fortnight, Dunya News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new price of petrol will be Rs 281.34 per litre and high-speed diesel would be Rs 296.71 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of kerosene oil has been reduces by Rs 6.05 per litre while the price of light-diesel oil was decreased by Rs 9.01 per litre. The new price of kerosene oil would be Rs 204.98 per litre whereas the new price of the light-diesel oil would be Rs180.45 per litre.



