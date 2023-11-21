Delve into memory lane with My Suzuki My Story to win exciting prizes

(Web Desk) – Pakistanis & Suzuki have an unbreakable bond of over four decades, and it's because each of us has a Suzuki as the very first car or two-wheeler owned by the family. Whenever we look at the nostalgic vehicle, a gush of memories takes over the mind, like the happy faces of the family, the first outing as a couple, starting a new chapter & so much more.

Hence, recognising the importance of these moments, Pak Suzuki has created an innovative digital platform named My Suzuki My Story to appreciate and celebrate the memorable moments of a Suzuki user.

My Suzuki My Story is back again for its 4th season and is giving a chance to Suzuki owners to reminisce about the most interesting stories through videos, pictures, and written pieces & win spectacular prizes.

To participate, all you need to do is narrate, visualise and create your stories as per the theme Stories & Memories with Suzuki on the website - www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk, and win fabulous prizes like a brand-new Alto 660cc, a trip to Europe, or a powerful GSX-125 motorcycle.

Through this platform, the brand showcases their customer-first approach, which has earned the trust of Pakistan through durable, comfortable, and affordable products for every household. The most popular brand of automobiles in Pakistan, with its revolutionary technologies & user-friendly policy, has given countless special moments to thousands of people in the country.

So buckle up and should test your luck to win bounteous gifts and creating more worth remembering memories. Pick your phones & pens, and get set go!!!!

https://www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk/entry.php

