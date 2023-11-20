Current account deficit shrinks to $74mn in Oct

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 20:29:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a promising economic development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported a notable decrease in the current account deficit for the month of Oct 2023.

The deficit has slimmed down to a mere $74 million, marking the second consecutive month with a deficit below $10 million.

This contrast sharply with the $850 million deficit was recorded in Oct 2022.

The decline is attributed to reduced imports and a surge in the remittances, including exports.

Statistics disclosed the current account deficit for the first time four months of this financial year is $1.05 billion, significantly lower than the $3.01 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

