Traders observe shutter down strike to protest inflation

Business activity remained suspended in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

02 September,2023 01:02 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The traders across the country are observing shutter down strike in protest against inflation.

The protest call was given by several traders’ bodies and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The business activities remained suspended across the country including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The traffic flow on the roads was also very low as there was less activity in the country on Saturday. The lawyers’ community also supported the protest call as they boycotted the court proceedings in protest against the inflation.

The people staged protest demonstration on National Highway in Karachi and all the shops and restaurants remained closed. The Red Bus Service also remained suspended in Karachi.

In Jhang, there was complete shutter down observed by the traders against the inflation and electricity overbilling.

The details showed that all the petrol pumps and shops remained closed in Thattha.

The District Bar of Narowal also observed strike as lawyers boycotted the court proceedings.

The shutter down strike was also observed in Taunsa and Jaccobabad while traders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami staged protest demonstration in Karak againt infltaion.

Meanwhile, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the government miserably failed to read the writing on the wall.

“A new wave of inflation has affected the people after recent increase in the petroleum prices,” FPCCI President said.

He added that our exports are on the continuous decline and we must find out of the box solution to get rid of the economic crises.

