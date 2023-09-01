After petrol, LPG price also goes up by Rs39 per kg

01 September,2023 06:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After the rise in petrol and electricity prices, the caretaker government on Friday gave another shock to the poor people by increasing the rates of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs39 per kg.

After the new increase, the price of LPG was fixed at Rs240 per kg.

According to the notification issued by Ogra, the domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg has become expensive by Rs459.85, after which the new price of LPG domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2833.49.

Earlier, the Ogra increased the price of LPG by Rs23 per kilogram for the month of August 2023.

Further tightening the noose around the poverty-stricken masses, the caretaker government on Friday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs14 per litre.

According to the new prices, the price of petrol had been increased by Rs14.91 per litre with new price of Rs305.36 per litre, while the diesel price had been lifted by Rs18.44 per litre. Diesel will be available in Rs311.84 per litre.