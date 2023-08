Petrol prices up by over Rs14 per litre, diesel by over Rs18 per litre

01 September,2023 12:39 am

DUNYA NEWS: The caretaker government has increased the prices of petroleum products.

According to the new prices, the prices of petrol has increased by Rs14.91 per litre, now the new prices of petrol is Rs305.36 per litre, the prices of diesel has increased by Rs18.44 per litre and the new prices of diesel is Rs311.84 per litre.