Business Business Any young person from Pakistan would love to be in New York and California, but not young rich American professionals

Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Colorado and North Carolina for them

29 August,2023 03:23 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Imagine a Pakistani youngster dreaming of migrating to the United States. The first thing coming to his or her mind would be working and living in places like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This thinking is a combination of several factors including “New York never sleeps” which is also the unofficial financial capital of the world.

On the other hand, Los Angeles is the source of glamour thanks to Hollywood while San Francisco carries the twin benefits of attached history and a hub of tech industry.

In fact, New York and California as states are perhaps the most known destinations for not only those in Pakistan but also everyone from the Third World countries.

But priorities aren’t the same for everyone, especially if you are a young, rich professional [aged 26 to 35 with an income of $200,000 or higher] and American at the same time.

According to a recent analysis of the available IRS [Internal Revenue Service] numbers from 2021, New York had new 3,943 young wealthy taxpayers moved to the state. The figures for California were 4,988.

But at the same time, New York had an outflow of 9,005 and California 9,483 – meaning the net loss for the two states were 5,062 and 4,495 respectively.

So which US states are the top gainers? The first on the list is Florida followed by Texas, New Jersey, Colorado and North Carolina.

However, there is no need to worry. You want moving to New York and Los Angeles simply because you are neither rich nor an American. New York and Los Angeles can still top the list.

