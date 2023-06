Tesla raises price of Model-Y in US

Business Business Tesla raises price of Model-Y in US

Previous Tesla price cuts in US prompted other companies to follow the suite as well

14 June,2023 06:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Tesla Inc increased the U.S. price of its Model Y electric vehicle on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company raised the price by $250 to $47,740 for this variant.

Previous Tesla price cuts in US prompted other companies to follow the suite as well.