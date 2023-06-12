Govt's Energy Conservation Plan: Sui Northern launches door-to-door installation of gas saver cone

Business Business Govt's Energy Conservation Plan: Sui Northern launches door-to-door installation of gas saver cone

It helps in keeping water hot for longer time without wasting fuel

12 June,2023 02:51 pm

LAHORE (Faizan Asif Butt) – The federal government’s recent announcement to promote energy conservation is an extraordinary step in the right direction. This will help the country not just in coming out of energy crisis but also towards finding a sustainable solution to the challenge which continues to haunt the national kitty every now and then.

The energy conservation plan is part of Government of Pakistan’s 5Es framework, prepared under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The framework, among others, comprises of the government’s commitment to provide secure, sustainable and affordable energy for all, including the industry and other development sectors. As such the conservation plan includes various measures and one of those is to increase efficiency of gas geysers.

In order to improve the efficiency of geysers, the Sui Northern submitted a comprehensive energy conservation plan to the government. A vast majority of domestic consumers in Pakistan still use conventional gas geysers for water heating purpose. This strategy is aimed at promoting conservation through use of gas saver cone in geysers as the conventional equipment are known as less efficient devices which waste natural gas in the process of water heating.

Gas saver cone helps in keeping water hot for longer time without wasting fuel. In a study on gas conservation conducted by the Sui Northern in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), it was concluded that installation of gas saver cone results in saving up to 20 percent gas. Hence, it is not just the company which will benefit from gas saving but the customers as well, who will get reduced bill due to low consumption.

Understanding the significance of gas saver cone, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also made its installation mandatory for all domestic gas consumers. Now, the Sui Northern, as part of its energy conservation initiative, has launched door-to-door installation of gas saver cone against a minimal cost. The amount will be recovered in twelve easy installments through gas bills making it more convenient for the consumers.

The Sui Northern plans to install 200,000 gas saver cones by this month and another 200,000 by the end of October this year. Under the guidance of current management and Board of Directors, the company is aggressively working towards achieving the target as energy conservation has become extremely critical for the national economy.

