Dar holds post-budget press conference

Replies to various questions raised by reporters

10 June,2023 12:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is addressing the post-budget press conference in the federal capital on Saturday where he will clarify various points related to the federal budget announced a day ago.

Dar said inflation would hover around 21 per cent in the next fiscal year [2023-24] while the government expenditure was estimated at Rs14,040 billion.

He stressed the need for making Pakistan an economic power and noted that the private sector could play a pivotal role for achieving the goal. Only development could lead to generating employment opportunities for people, the minister added.



This is a developing story. Details to follow.

