Dar holds post-budget press conference
Business
Replies to various questions raised by reporters
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is addressing the post-budget press conference in the federal capital on Saturday where he will clarify various points related to the federal budget announced a day ago.
Dar said inflation would hover around 21 per cent in the next fiscal year [2023-24] while the government expenditure was estimated at Rs14,040 billion.
He stressed the need for making Pakistan an economic power and noted that the private sector could play a pivotal role for achieving the goal. Only development could lead to generating employment opportunities for people, the minister added.
This is a developing story. Details to follow.