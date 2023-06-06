IT ministry urges for more than Rs16.5 billion allocation in upcoming budget

10 billion and 500 million rupees are requested for the non-developmental expenditures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication surfaced a proposal to allocate more than 16 billion and 500 million rupees in the upcoming budget for the ongoing projects.

The overall budget proposal includes developmental and non-developmental expenditures of the ministry and its affiliated institutions. Proposal of 10 billion and 500 million rupees has been put forward for the non-developmental expenditures, while 6 billion rupees allocation have been recommended for Public Sector Development Programmes.

The proposed projects of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication include various initiatives by the National IT Board, Special Communication Organization, Software Export Board, Punjab Information Technology Board regarding the digitization of the President House, Senate, and National Assembly, General Data Protection Regulation Compliance Management System, implementation of smart offices in federal ministries and departments.

In addition to that the construction of four knowledge parks in different cities and the establishment of software technology parks at district level, crime analytics and smart policing projects for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Gilgit, expansion of the Free-Lancing Training Programmes nationwide, establishment and operationalization of National Incubation Centres is also proposed.

The proposed projects of the ministry also include the establishment of Sino-Pak Centre of Artificial Intelligence, One patient One ID project, several internship programs, cyber security programmes, expansion of broadband services to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the establishment of data centres. An online recruitment system for the Federal Public Service Commission along with various other programmes are also included in line for the grant.