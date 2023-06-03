OGRA approves colossal increase of 45 to 50 percent in Sui gas prices

OGRA’s decision will be implemented after the approval of the federal government.

03 June,2023 04:05 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday approved colossal increase of 45 to 50 percent in the Sui gas prices from July 1. The final approval will be given by the Federal government.

According to OGRA, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has been allowed to increase gas prices by up to 50 percent and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 45 percent.

According to OGRA’s decision, an increase in average gas price of Rs 415 per mmbtu has been approved for the SNGPL and an increase of Rs 417.23 per mmbtu for the SSGC.

After the implementation of OGRA’s decision, the new average Sui gas price for the SNGPL would be Rs 1238.68 per mmbtu and Rs 1350 per mmbtu for the SSGC.

OGRA’s decision will be implemented after the approval of the federal government. If the federal government does not approve it within 45 days, the decision will be implemented automatically.

