Gold price increases by Rs4,000 per tola

02 June,2023 07:56 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold price increased by Rs4,000 per tola on Friday, reaching the price of precious metal at Rs233,000.

The gold prices increased in line with the upward trend in the international market. The price of 24 carats gold up by Rs4,000 per tola to close at Rs233,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,429 to settle at Rs199,760, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $8 to settle at $1,975 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.