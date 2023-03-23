SBP announces bank timings for Ramazan
Business
Banks will remain closed for public dealing on Friday (March 24) for the purpose of Zakat deduction
KARACHI (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced the timings for the banking sector for the holy month of Ramazan.
According to a notification issued by the central bank, the time has been updated for both public dealing and office timings.
Public dealing timings:
Monday to Thursday — 9am to 2pm(without break)
Friday — 8:30am to 1pm (without break)
Office timings:
Monday to Thursday — 9am to 3:30pm (with prayer break from 2pm to 2:30pm)
Friday — 8:30am to 1pm (without break)
"After Ramazan, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre-Ramazan timings," the notification read.
The central bank's notofication further states that banks will remain closed for public dealing on Friday (March 24) for the purpose of Zakat deduction.