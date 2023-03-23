SBP announces bank timings for Ramazan

23 March,2023 10:05 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced the timings for the banking sector for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued by the central bank, the time has been updated for both public dealing and office timings.

Public dealing timings:



Monday to Thursday — 9am to 2pm(without break)

Friday — 8:30am to 1pm (without break)

Office timings:



Monday to Thursday — 9am to 3:30pm (with prayer break from 2pm to 2:30pm)

Friday — 8:30am to 1pm (without break)

"After Ramazan, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre-Ramazan timings," the notification read.

The central bank's notofication further states that banks will remain closed for public dealing on Friday (March 24) for the purpose of Zakat deduction.