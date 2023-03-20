FBR reluctant to share data about tax payments of PEPs

The data has been sought by Lahore-based tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt from the FBR chief

20 March,2023 09:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seems reluctant to disclose vital information involving tax payments by rich elites, government officers and their families.

The data has been sought by Lahore-based tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt from FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed though a letter.

The letter seeks information about tax payments made by Politically-Exposed Persons (PEPs) including high-level public officials (BPS-17 and above), their spouses/children/benamidars or beneficial owners on account of capital value tax on foreign assets, super tax and tax on deemed income basis introduced through the Finance Act 2022.

Butt has requested access to this information under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 (RTI).

The premier tax collection agency has reportedly applying delaying tactics in releasing basic data under RTI law which is not declared as confidential under the FBR laws.

The letter further states that due to untiring efforts made by Pakistan Information Commission, government has decided to remove restrictions on the FBR from not disclosing information of the politically-exposed persons including high-level public officials under the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.