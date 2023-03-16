Gold price up by Rs1,100 to Rs203,500 per tola

16 March,2023 11:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs203,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs202,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs174,468 from Rs173,525, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs159.930 from Rs159.065.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,150 and Rs1,843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$2 to $1926 against its sale at $1924, the association reported.