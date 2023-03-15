ECC allows supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer plants

The move aims to meet urea requirement in the country for Kharif 2023

15 March,2023 01:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Wednesday allowed supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer plants to meet urea requirement in the country for Kharif 2023.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, finance ministry tweeted.