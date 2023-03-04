Gold prices dip by Rs1,600 to Rs200,000 per tola

04 March,2023 07:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs200,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs201,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,372 to Rs.171,468 from Rs172,840 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs157,179 from Rs158,436 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,140 and Rs1,834.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$8 to $1,856, the association reported.